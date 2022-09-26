Bytom (BTM) Market Cap Reaches $15.64 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $15.64 million and $2.01 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00090796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00073372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00032004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00019089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,769,653,294 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain.Bytom has been upgraded to Bytom 2.0, a PoS consensus blockchain, as opposed to from Bytom 1.0 with PoW consensus blockchain.Bytom 2.0 features a reformed economic model with lower total supply, lower inflation, and higher node rewards. Bytom 2.0 keeps expanding the use cases of BTM in governance, basic services, node campaigns and other scenarios.The token supply was reduced to 1.566 billion. The annual additional issuance was reduced to 30 million. Maximum node APR is 60%”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.