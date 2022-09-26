BTIG Research Trims Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Target Price to $92.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Lennar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered Lennar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.77.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $77.07 on Friday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94.

Insider Activity at Lennar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 28.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 6.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $324,622,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 30.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

