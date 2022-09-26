Brokerages Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Target Price at $47.43

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.43.

Several research firms have commented on XENE. StockNews.com cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,212,134.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,820 shares of company stock worth $6,982,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after buying an additional 1,914,797 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after buying an additional 1,311,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after buying an additional 1,191,154 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,575,000 after buying an additional 1,090,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,091,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.47. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

