Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Price Target at $36.21

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Phreesia stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $76.10.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $551,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,595 shares of company stock valued at $174,400 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 31.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after buying an additional 523,740 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Phreesia by 36.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in Phreesia by 40.0% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

