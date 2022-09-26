Brokerages Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Target Price at $44.50

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $35.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 154.39%.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.