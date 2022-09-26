Brokerages Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target at $75.36

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.36.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $71.73 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.93, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,378,000 after buying an additional 373,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,045,000 after buying an additional 81,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,221,000 after buying an additional 68,071 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.