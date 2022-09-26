Brokerages Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT at $10.08

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLUE. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,189.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,905.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,805 shares of company stock worth $213,636 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in bluebird bio by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in bluebird bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its position in bluebird bio by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 40,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $5.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $433.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. On average, analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

