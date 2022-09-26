Brokerages Set Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Target Price at $20.40

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 51,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 330,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 110,351 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

