British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.74

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 190613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on British Land from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.00.

British Land Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Articles

