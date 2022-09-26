Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Buys $3,764,313.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 110,650 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.02 per share, with a total value of $3,764,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 736,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,067,500.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Jacobson acquired 37,234 shares of Braze stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $1,307,658.08.

On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Jacobson bought 376,903 shares of Braze stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,191,605.00.

Braze Trading Down 3.8 %

BRZE stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.02. 421,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,099. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -19.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRZE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

