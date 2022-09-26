Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.50

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2022

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAKGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 3563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAK shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Howard Weil lowered shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Braskem Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,929 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 36,869 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.