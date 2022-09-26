Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.50

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 3563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAK shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Howard Weil lowered shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
Braskem Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
