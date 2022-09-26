Bond Capital Management LP Sells 5,558,863 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Bond Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,398,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558,863 shares during the quarter. Nextdoor makes up 1.9% of Bond Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bond Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KIND shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 4.55.

Nextdoor Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:KIND traded down 0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 2.73. 43,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,215. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 2.47 and a twelve month high of 18.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 3.27 and a 200 day moving average of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.18.

In other news, Director David L. Sze purchased 765,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.31 per share, with a total value of 2,532,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,917,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately 36,136,971.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.06 per share, with a total value of 4,896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,043,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 24,612,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Sze acquired 765,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.31 per share, with a total value of 2,532,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,917,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately 36,136,971.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,765,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,939,150 in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nextdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.