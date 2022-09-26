BitNautic Token (BTNT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.65 Million

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One BitNautic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitNautic Token has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitNautic Token has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $2,862.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BitNautic Token Profile

BitNautic Token (CRYPTO:BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic. BitNautic Token’s official website is bitnautic.io. BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic.

BitNautic Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

