Bitcoiva Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $231.32 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $231.32 million and approximately $166,764.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $14.42 or 0.00076250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

