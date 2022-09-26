BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $128.35 on Monday. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $374.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.03.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $7.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.69 by ($0.38). BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.98 EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 33.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

