Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $265.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.61.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $197.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $293.47. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Biogen by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Biogen by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

