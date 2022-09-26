Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHB stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.73. 60,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,531. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.