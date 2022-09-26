Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 520,275 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,249,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,613,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,394,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VTEB stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.26. 135,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,389. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

