Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 666 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,578,164. The company has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

