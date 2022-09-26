Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.86.

Insider Activity

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,750. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.57 and a 200-day moving average of $229.31. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

