Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,343,000 after acquiring an additional 167,661 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 315,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 110,359 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 709,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,244,000 after purchasing an additional 65,395 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,686,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 222,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,034,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average is $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.