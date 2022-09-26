Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,547 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 110,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.51. 16,120,013 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.59.

