Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $22.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.47.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 2.9 %

Beyond Meat stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $998.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $33,007.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $52,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

