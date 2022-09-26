Berenberg Bank Reiterates “$190.00” Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $190.00 price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.22% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.18.
FedEx Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $4.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.79. The company had a trading volume of 96,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,725. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 52 week low of $146.65 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.78 and its 200 day moving average is $216.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $181,239,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $161,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.