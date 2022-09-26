Berenberg Bank Reiterates “$190.00” Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $190.00 price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.18.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $4.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.79. The company had a trading volume of 96,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,725. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 52 week low of $146.65 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.78 and its 200 day moving average is $216.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $181,239,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $161,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.