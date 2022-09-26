Berenberg Bank Boosts MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Price Target to GBX 710

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MJ Gleeson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:GLE opened at GBX 486 ($5.87) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 496 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 548.64. MJ Gleeson has a 1 year low of GBX 433 ($5.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 862.22 ($10.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £283.37 million and a P/E ratio of 810.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MJ Gleeson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $6.00. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

In other news, insider James Thomson bought 10,000 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($62,832.29). In other news, insider James Thomson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($62,832.29). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.22) per share, with a total value of £2,575,000 ($3,111,406.48). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 510,037 shares of company stock worth $262,719,610.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

