Bender Robert & Associates Takes $206,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,500,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,477.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,919,000 after buying an additional 999,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 201,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,287. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

