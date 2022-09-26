Bender Robert & Associates Sells 2,107 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bender Robert & Associates cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 547,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

