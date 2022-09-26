Bender Robert & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Boeing were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.40. 205,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,344,806. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

