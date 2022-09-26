Bender Robert & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bender Robert & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 1.4% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Booking were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking Stock Performance

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,670.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,924.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,037.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.04 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

