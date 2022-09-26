Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.21

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.21 and last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 50989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Baxter International by 300.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 196,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

