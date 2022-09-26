Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 2.0% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.09. 28,320,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,096,191. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

