Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NAPA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.29.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4,929.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after acquiring an additional 240,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

