Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lowered by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,428,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

