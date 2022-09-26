Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Down 4.2%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 4,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 620,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $668.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

