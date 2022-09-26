Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Down 4.2%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 4,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 620,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BSAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.
Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
Further Reading
