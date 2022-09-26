Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Itaú Unibanco lowered Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

BCH opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1,117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 39,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

