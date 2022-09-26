Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 325,303 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 31,304 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,620 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of BBVA opened at $4.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.