Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 590 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,441,000 after buying an additional 65,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,848,000 after buying an additional 481,027 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,458,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,390,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,048,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE MKC traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.62. 15,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,772. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.



