Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,617,002. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37.

