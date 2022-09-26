Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Makes New Investment in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned 0.95% of Nuvectis Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,076,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nuvectis Pharma

In other news, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 14,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $123,775.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,760,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 35,895 shares of company stock worth $306,111 in the last 90 days.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Down 4.4 %

NVCT traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,362. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

