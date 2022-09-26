Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 327,542 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.7% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.72. 709,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,794,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $57.96.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

