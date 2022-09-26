Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.2% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Target were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

TGT stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.75. 138,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781,045. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.95 and a 200-day moving average of $181.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

