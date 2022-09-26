Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $15.45 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 2.0% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $481.22. 12,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,278. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $514.98.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

