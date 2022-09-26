Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 90.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 406.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 91.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,418. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day moving average is $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.82 million. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

