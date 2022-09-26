Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 170 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,514 shares of company stock valued at $25,449,807. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.68. 31,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,666. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.18.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.03.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

