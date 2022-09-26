Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.33

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 175873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

