Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Avangrid from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $45.28 on Friday. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Avangrid by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Avangrid by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Avangrid by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 45,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

