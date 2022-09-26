AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $6,313,800.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $6,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,055,230 shares in the company, valued at $742,421,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN opened at $106.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 43.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.