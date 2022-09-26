AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $6,313,800.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $6,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,055,230 shares in the company, valued at $742,421,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AutoNation Price Performance
AN opened at $106.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
