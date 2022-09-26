Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Reduces Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,585,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $322.00 to $306.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.18.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $8.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.06. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $244.36 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

