Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lowered its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 15,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 282.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $49.40. 179,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,831. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.65.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

