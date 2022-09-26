Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys 138 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 2.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IDXX traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $330.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.49. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $684.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.